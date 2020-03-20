Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Raw Video: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia Briefing On Enforcement Of Health Order

Raw Video: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia Briefing On Enforcement Of Health Order

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 17:01s - Published < > Embed
Raw Video: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia Briefing On Enforcement Of Health Order

Raw Video: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia Briefing On Enforcement Of Health Order

San Jose police on Friday announced it will begin enforcing Santa Clara County's health department order on sheltering at home and shutdown of non-essential businesses to stop the coronavirus spread.

(3/20/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Jose Police Chief Vows Enforcement Of Coronavirus Health Order [Video]

San Jose Police Chief Vows Enforcement Of Coronavirus Health Order

Anne Makovec reports on police in the South Bay will begin citing businesses trying to operate during shutdown next week (3-20-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:21Published
Contra Costa County Health Officials Report First Coronavirus Death [Video]

Contra Costa County Health Officials Report First Coronavirus Death

Jackie Ward reports on first coronavirus death in Contra Costa County (3-20-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:33Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.