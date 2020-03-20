Raw Video: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia Briefing On Enforcement Of Health Order 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 17:01s - Published Raw Video: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia Briefing On Enforcement Of Health Order San Jose police on Friday announced it will begin enforcing Santa Clara County's health department order on sheltering at home and shutdown of non-essential businesses to stop the coronavirus spread. (3/20/20)

