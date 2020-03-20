Global  

U.S.-Mexico restrict non-essential travel along border

U.S.-Mexico restrict non-essential travel along border

U.S.-Mexico restrict non-essential travel along border

The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel over their shared border in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a news conference at the White House on Friday.

U.S. and Mexico close border to all 'non-essential travel' due to coronavirus crisis

In the latest effort to tighten travel restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus,...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaIndependent


Trump halts most traffic on U.S. border with Mexico

The U.S. and Mexico have reached an agreement to restrict all non-essential travel across their...
Seattle Times - Published


U.S. and Mexico Agree to Closing Borders to Nonessential Travel

U.S. and Mexico Agree to Closing Borders to Nonessential Travel

During the Friday Coronavirus Task Force briefing, the Trump Administration revealed that, in agreement with Mexico, the U.S. southern border will be closed to nonessential travel, joining Canada in..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:31Published
Coronavirus: Trump announces US-Mexico border closure

Coronavirus: Trump announces US-Mexico border closure

The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict nonessential travel across their border to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:41Published
