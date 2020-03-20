Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actor says tabloid offered him 'a lot of money' to lie about Meghan Markle

Actor says tabloid offered him 'a lot of money' to lie about Meghan Markle

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Actor says tabloid offered him 'a lot of money' to lie about Meghan Markle

Actor says tabloid offered him 'a lot of money' to lie about Meghan Markle

When news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from their royal duties broke, people were shocked.

Markle specifically faced a great deal of scrutiny from British tabloids, .

Specifically in regards to her relationship with her father and her romantic history with other men –.

But the full extent of the pressure she dealt with is still coming to light.

Simon Rex, who worked with Markle on a television show called “Cuts” in 2005, says a tabloid offered to pay him to lie and say he dated the Duchess of Sussex.

The 45-year-old actor has been labeled as one of Markle’s ex-boyfriends in the past, but he dispelled those rumors.

“Nothing happened.

We never even kissed.

It was just like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way”.

“The tabloids … offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up".

Rex added he believes the amount was $70,000 — not enough to cause her loved ones any further pain

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gabriel00627475

G6USA⭐⭐⭐ Actor Simon Rex Says He Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Dating Meghan Markle #Topbuzz https://t.co/V60WQinhpO 1 hour ago

ITKPopCulture

In The Know Pop Culture Actor says tabloid offered him ‘a lot of money’ to lie about Meghan Markle https://t.co/OkScbzKObT 1 hour ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Actor Simon Rex Says He Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Dating Meghan Markle - Cosmopolitan https://t.co/R9GGtXN1GC https://t.co/Tw7jx5u8YN 3 hours ago

mariehenley17

Marie Henley An Actor Says He Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Meghan Markle https://t.co/uCU5gKqklp "Scary Movie 3" star Simon… https://t.co/qMZ2Y97gLN 5 hours ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Actor Simon Rex Says He Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Dating Meghan Markle #Topbuzz https://t.co/V9sdCPw6NK 5 hours ago

ud45bong

Obong Ofon RT @thetalentguru: .@thetalentguru Actor Simon Rex Says He Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Dating #MeghanMarkle "A couple British tabloids… 5 hours ago

thetalentguru

The Talent Guru STOP TAGGING TABLOIDS #SussexSquad .@thetalentguru Actor Simon Rex Says He Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Dating #MeghanMarkle "A couple British tab… https://t.co/QeI6HfK2v3 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Much Money Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Need to Keep up With Their Lavish Lifestyle Post ‘Megxit’ [Video]

How Much Money Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Need to Keep up With Their Lavish Lifestyle Post ‘Megxit’

To keep up with their lavish lifestyle, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will need to earn a lot of money as professionals once they officially resign as “senior” members of the Royal family in the..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.