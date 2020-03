30 new COVID-19 cases; 80 total cases statewide 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 30 new COVID-19 cases; 80 total cases statewide The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 21 of those cases here on the Coast.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

30 new COVID-19 cases; 80 total cases statewide - we start this afternoon with an- update on coronavirus - cases.- the mississippi state departmen- of health is- reporting 30 new cases of - covid-19 in the state, includin- 21 of - those cases here on the coast.- adams, franklin, lee and tippah- - - - counties now have their first - cases.- there's now 80 confirmed- coronavirus cases total in- the state







You Might Like