People in London Ignore Coronavirus Safety Instructions and Make Crowded Queue Outside Shop

These people were standing outside a shop in London.

They were trying to get inside the shop to purchase items of daily need despite the coronavirus safety instructions and government warnings.

Moreover, the shop remained closed and in the meantime, the people started shouting to open it.

