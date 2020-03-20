Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 concerns? AIIMS Director answers top 10 crucial questions

COVID-19 concerns? AIIMS Director answers top 10 crucial questions

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:50s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 concerns? AIIMS Director answers top 10 crucial questions

COVID-19 concerns? AIIMS Director answers top 10 crucial questions

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria spoke to Hindustan Times about the coronavirus crisis in the country and the way ahead to overcome it.

He said that the threat of community transmission is serious and harped on the importance of social distancing.

Lauding the government’s ‘Janata curfew’ move, the top doctor said that the decision will help in promoting the concept of social distancing.

Watch the full interview for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MAJDRBPSINGH2

MAJ DR B P SINGH COVID-19 concerns? AIIMS Director answers top 10 crucial questions https://t.co/dfxIDjWNhP Sent from Hindustan Times Android App. 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.