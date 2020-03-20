GameStop Claims to Be
‘Essential Retail’ as
Stores Remain Open Video game retailer GameStop called itself
“essential retail” in a memo to employees,
instructing them to keep stores open
amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The move comes as state and local governments
have taken measures to close down many other
businesses as a safety precaution.
Businesses across the country have
closed their doors and many employees
are working from home.
GameStop allegedly told employees
to encourage police officers to call
corporate headquarters if they wish
to attempt to enforce closures.
According to the memo, the company claims to be essential based on its ability to enhance customers' "experience in working from home."