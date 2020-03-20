GameStop Claims to Be ‘Essential Retail’ as Stores Remain Open Video game retailer GameStop called itself “essential retail” in a memo to employees, instructing them to keep stores open amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move comes as state and local governments have taken measures to close down many other businesses as a safety precaution.

Businesses across the country have closed their doors and many employees are working from home.

GameStop allegedly told employees to encourage police officers to call corporate headquarters if they wish to attempt to enforce closures.

According to the memo, the company claims to be essential based on its ability to enhance customers' "experience in working from home."