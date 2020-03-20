Global  

Flattening the curve, COVID-19

On Action News Now we have talked a lot about "flattening the curve." But, what does this mean exactly?

Action News Now Scott Rates breaks it down.

News now we have talked about lot recently about flattening the curve..

But what does this mean exactly... action news nows scott rates breaks it down..

And explains how you can help..

During the coronavirus outbreak you might have heard the term, flatting the curve.

So what does that mean?

Well, let me show you, this is a graph epidemiologists use.

This line is the threshold of what hospital can take.

Take protective measures like what were seeing in the bar area, almost 7 million people on lockdown.

With protective measures almost hits the line, but doesn't go over.

So they should be able to handle the load of patents, if we take the proper precautions.

That is the concern, that is what we are talking about when we take about flatting the curve.

If you are sick, showing any of those symptoms stay at home.

If you have a fever, a dry cough, stay at home and avoid big gatherings as long as the cdc says to do so.

We'll send it back to you for now.

