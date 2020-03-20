Global  

Disney Giving 'Onward' Early Digital Release Following Coronavirus Pandemic | THR News

Disney Giving 'Onward' Early Digital Release Following Coronavirus Pandemic | THR News

Disney Giving 'Onward' Early Digital Release Following Coronavirus Pandemic | THR News

With theaters now closed in the U.S. and much of the world, Disney will make current release 'Onward' available in the home via digital.

