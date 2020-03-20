Coronavirus Silver Lining: Major Reduction In Worldwide Pollution now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:44s - Published Coronavirus Silver Lining: Major Reduction In Worldwide Pollution The deadly coronavirus is taking its toll around the world, but the pandemic is having some positive effects on the environment. Cindy Pom reports. 0

