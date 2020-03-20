Friday, March 20: The Latest Sports and Business News on the Coronavirus

From TheStreet and Sports Illustrated, here's everything you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak on this Friday, March 20.



Tweets about this Rita Renton RT @YMCAEastSurrey: Following the latest announcements made by the Government, we will be will be suspending our adult fitness activities f… 9 minutes ago YMCA East Surrey Following the latest announcements made by the Government, we will be will be suspending our adult fitness activiti… https://t.co/vFBmudDMy1 21 minutes ago Tricia Gilby RT @ChesterfieldBC: Following the latest guidance from Government we have reviewed our services. Queen’s Park Sports Centre and the Health… 23 hours ago Chesterfield BC Following the latest guidance from Government we have reviewed our services. Queen’s Park Sports Centre and the He… https://t.co/Q3gr9LZqok 1 day ago Keele University RT @Sportkeele: COVID-19 Update Following the latest advice from The Government around social distancing, and to ensure the safety our stu… 2 days ago SportKeele COVID-19 Update Following the latest advice from The Government around social distancing, and to ensure the safety… https://t.co/dclnHYEs5y 2 days ago C21Northstar RT @salemkeizer: In keeping with the latest direction from Governor Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and the ODE, SKPS will close March 1… 5 days ago KUSI Sports Be sure to check out our Friday night #ASR for the latest updates. https://t.co/PwqYtj4w5K 6 days ago