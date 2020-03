Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Explains Why He Closed So Many Businesses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:42s - Published Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Explains Why He Closed So Many Businesses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Officials also fear young people aren't taking the social distancing recommendations seriously.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Explains Why He Closed So Many Businesses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic THE 1700 BLOCK OF WATKINSSTREET WAS STRUCK BY A STRAYBULLET.HE IS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONRIGHT NOW.PENNSYLVANIA HAS 83 NEWCASES OF COVID 19 AND PRESENTIN 26 COUNTIES COMPARED TO TWOCOUNTIES JUST TWO WEEKS AGO.GOVERNOR WOLF SPOKE EARLIERABOUT WHY HE HAS CLOSED SOMANY BUSINESSES.I CANNOT ALLOW THESESURGING NUMBERS OVERWHELMEDOUR PEOPLE, HEALTH CAREWORKERS AND OUR HOSPITALS.LIMITING EXPOSURE BY CLOSINGPHYSICAL LOCATIONS MEANS FEWERPENNSYLVANIANS WILL BECOMESICK AT THE SAME TIME, FEWERPENNSYLVANIANS WILL DIANNE WECAN PREVENT WORST CASESCENARIOS FOR HEALTH CAREPROFESSIONALS.PENNSYLVANIA OFFICIALSEXPRESSED WAR THAT I YOUNG ARE







