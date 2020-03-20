Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey
|
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 In New Jersey
Gov.
Phil Murphy announced a strict shutdown of non-essential public travel was likely to come this weekend in New Jersey as the state rose to 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
|Gov. Murphy ordered all New Jersey schools to close starting Wednesday, shut down gyms and theaters,...
|A day after announcing the first death in New Jersey due to coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy provided an...
