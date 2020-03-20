Global  

TMC's Derek O' Brien in self-isolation after coming in contact with Dushyant Singh

TMC’s Derek O’ Brien in self-isolation after coming in contact with Dushyant Singh

TMC’s Derek O’ Brien in self-isolation after coming in contact with Dushyant Singh

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien joined the list of parliamentarians who had to isolate themselves after coming in contact with BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who went into self-isolation along with his mother and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhra Raje, after coming in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for covid-19 on Friday.

Derek O Brien released a video on his twitter handle to announce that he was self-isolating after having spend a couple of hours sitting next to Dushyant Singh in the Parliament.

