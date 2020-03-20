Global  

Costco Stores In Canada Won't Let People Return Any Leftover Toilet Paper

Who would have thought they&apos;d live through a time when toilet paper was the hottest item in stores?

Costco Canada&apos;s toilet paper, in particular, has been in high demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, people who overbought during this time probably won&apos;t be able to get their money back.

