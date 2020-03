Delaware Officials Say State Has 38 Cases Of Coronavirus 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:45s - Published The state is also partnering with Dogfish Head to produce hand sanitizer.

Delaware Officials Say State Has 38 Cases Of Coronavirus LASALLE THE EXPLORERS, INDEED.TOM GOLA A BIG PART OFTHAT TEAM.DELAWARE SAYS OUT OF THE38 CASES OF COVID 19.GOVERNOR'S EVALUATING WHETHERTO TIGHTEN RESTRICTIONS ONRESIDENT AND BUSINESSES.GOVERNOR JOHN CARNEY SPOKE INTHE STATE PARK AND WELCOMEDPEOPLE ENJOYING THE STATEPARKS AND BEACHES AS LONG ASTHEY ARE PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING.GOVERNOR CARNEY ALSO ANNOUNCEDTHAT PARTNERSHIP WITH DOG FISHHEAD CRAFT BREWERY POPULARLOCAL BEER COMPANY WILL MAKEHAND SANITIZERS, IN THEDISTILLERY THERE, IN BULK, FORTHE ENTIRE STATE.DID HE EVER INTERNATIONALSPEED WAY WAS SITE OF THEDRIVE THROUGH FOOD PANTRY THISMORNING.DELL DOT TWEETED THIS AERIALPHOTO OF THE SCENE SHOWINGHUNDREDS OF THE CARS LINE UP







