Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > UK government orders closure of all pubs, cafes and gyms

UK government orders closure of all pubs, cafes and gyms

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 04:01s - Published < > Embed
UK government orders closure of all pubs, cafes and gyms

UK government orders closure of all pubs, cafes and gyms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally announced that, by the end of today, all cafes, pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres, nightclubs, theatres and cinemas must close, in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced unprecedented complimentary measures with the government pledging to repay lost wages up to 80%.

Report by Barnetth.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

9jrib9

#JoSócCDR INDEPENDENTISTA RT @ayubsumbal: #BREAKING UK government orders closure of pubs, cafes, restaurants from Friday evening in fight against COVID-19 #cornaviru… 40 minutes ago

MrsPostle

Stacey RT @BBCNWT: Government orders closure of all pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants from tonight.... https://t.co/qbKA5tSnYM 48 minutes ago

ADRIANSYSNET

Adrian Sung RT @CBCAlerts: UK orders closure of pubs, cafes, restuarants, says sales restricted to take out and delivery. Government also says it will… 2 hours ago

ayubsumbal

Malik Ayub Sumbal #BREAKING UK government orders closure of pubs, cafes, restaurants from Friday evening in fight against COVID-19 #cornavirusuk #COVID19 2 hours ago

_SammySA

Sammy Phatlane RT @residentadvisor: New in: • UK government orders closure of clubs, bars, pubs • IMS Ibiza postponed until May 2021, with a "virtual edi… 2 hours ago

residentadvisor

Resident Advisor New in: • UK government orders closure of clubs, bars, pubs • IMS Ibiza postponed until May 2021, with a "virtual… https://t.co/HxGpM5TjuQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.