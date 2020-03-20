Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Weeknd Sings About Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid On After Hours

The Weeknd Sings About Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid On After Hours

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:40s - Published < > Embed
The Weeknd Sings About Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid On After Hours

The Weeknd Sings About Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid On After Hours

The Weeknd may be singing about Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid on his new album.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato patch things up.

Plus - Is Justin Bieber canceling his tour?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Weeknd announces new album 'After Hours' [Video]

The Weeknd announces new album 'After Hours'

The Weeknd has revealed to fans on social media that his new album will be called 'After Hours'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:46Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.