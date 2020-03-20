Global  

Donald Trump announces more measures to ease coronavirus impact

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Donald Trump announces more measures to ease coronavirus impact

Donald Trump announces more measures to ease coronavirus impact

President Donald Trump says the US federal government is waiving school standardised test requirements amid disruptions from Covid-19.

Mr Trump made the announcement at a White House briefing on the global coronavirus threat.

The president also said the US government will temporarily waive interest on all federal student loans and allow borrowers to suspend payments.

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
