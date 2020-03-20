Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home
Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

////// less than an hour ago...illinois governor j-b pritzker announced the latest move to protect illinois residents.

He ordered everyone in illinois to remain in their homes...except for essentials.

The mandate takes effect beginning tomorrow.

Now...what the governor means by essentials is this.

You "can" leave your home to go get groceries...medicine..or go to the doctor.

In his announcement..

The governor said grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other sources of fundamental supplies will continue to operate.

This move by illinois follows similar shutdowns by both california and new york.

We'll have more on this coming up at 6 here on news 10.

Reporting live in the newsroom...i'm pd back to you.



Recent related news from verified sources

Illinois lockdown: Governor orders all residents to stay at home as US cases rise

A stay-at-home order has been enacted in Illinois in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


New York Governor announces ‘100% workforce reduction’ for non-essential services

In a press conference today, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced orders for residents to...
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElDavis_Jr

Elliott Davis Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered the state's residents to shelter in place starting on Saturday, the latest… https://t.co/pLGx7jTP4A 12 seconds ago

FaazNoushad

Faaz Noushad RT @CoVid19LiveNews: Latest Updates March 20 ⚠️4980 new cases and 28 new deaths in the United States Illinois: Governo Pritzker issues "st… 2 minutes ago

Judy7kay

Judy Kay RT @wbir: Illinois governor orders residents to stay home, joining California and New York https://t.co/UoaqsNUYGG 4 minutes ago

EmmaMayDNP

Emma Crocker, DNP, RN RT @stltoday: Illinois governor orders lockdown, requiring residents to stay home starting Saturday https://t.co/61luaylSdj 5 minutes ago

kandibar2011

Kandi Collins Illinois governor orders residents to ‘stay at home’ starting Saturday https://t.co/AztdKI6Sp7 5 minutes ago

ncpositivedems

Positive Democrats Illinois governor orders residents to ‘stay at home’ starting Saturday https://t.co/5Izh8yLIy5 5 minutes ago

Glenn10TV

Glenn McEntyre RT @10TV: Illinois governor orders residents to stay home, joining California and New York https://t.co/Lc6OFtOjPc #10TV https://t.co/xLkLk… 5 minutes ago

JoanVinallCox

Joan Vinall-Cox RT @NewsHour: NEW: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker orders all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening [Video]

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening

After more than two weeks of asking Illinois residents to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. JB Pritzker is issuing a statewide "stay at home" order, starting at 5 p.m...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 09:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.