Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

////// less than an hour ago...illinois governor j-b pritzker announced the latest move to protect illinois residents.

He ordered everyone in illinois to remain in their homes...except for essentials.

The mandate takes effect beginning tomorrow.

Now...what the governor means by essentials is this.

You "can" leave your home to go get groceries...medicine..or go to the doctor.

In his announcement..

The governor said grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other sources of fundamental supplies will continue to operate.

This move by illinois follows similar shutdowns by both california and new york.

We'll have more on this coming up at 6 here on news 10.

Reporting live in the newsroom...i'm pd back to you.