With Terre Haute's first case of COVID-19, the health department says it's not time to panic

Through at least april the 6th.

"health officials say"..

It was only a matter of time before covid-19 made its way to terre haute.

We told you "health officials" reported the 1st case "yesterday".

And "they say"..

This is exactly why they've placed "restrictions" and "health measures in place".

News 10's "richard solomon" spoke with "the vigo county health department".

He explains what the department's doing..

"to stay on top of this constantly changing situation".

//////// /////// richar} spokesperson for the health department, roni elder, says they've been anticipating the arrival of covid-19 for some time now.

And she says the joint information center is on top of it.

Here's a look at their website.

Elder says the person with the coronavirus is now self quarantined.

She says health officials are monitoring the persons conditions.

Elder says "this" is why the quarantinng and social distancing are "so" important.

She reiterates you should keep washing your hands..

And to stay home if you're sick.

Elder says you could have the virus and not even know.

"i know that some people weren't taking it seriously and now that it is in our community, and you don't know where this person has been or iif someone is a case and doesn't know it and their at the grocery store with you just use the things that we've been telling you so that you can stay safe" elder says this is still not the time to panic.

She also told me how many people have actually recovered from the virus.

At 6 i'll share with you the numbers.

Reporting in the newsroom richard solomon news 10.

////////




