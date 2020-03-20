Global  

El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch

El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch

El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch

The El Paso Sheriff's Office has confirmed that human remains found in Florida have been "tentatively identified" as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who went missing from the Colorado Springs area on Jan.

27.

