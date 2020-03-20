Global  

Mercer pitcher Jackson Kelley named one of D1 baseball's top sophomore pitchers

Pitcher Jackson Kelly has been named among the best sophomore pitchers by D1 baseball.

He cracked the Top 50, coming in at No.

32.

Another mercer baseball player has been crowned one of the best in his class for being a beast at what he does ... pitcher jackson kelley ranks among the best sophomore pitchers by d-1 baseball he cracked the top 50, coming in at number 32 before the season was cancelled, he left the mound smoking like a chimney ... kelley had a perfect 3-0 record in 4 starts he pitched a team-high 25 and two-thirds innings and his e-r-a 0.70 the best in the southern conference mercer head baseball coach craig gibson on line 5 :01-:06 the thing about me with jackson is, you know, jus this demeanor, heart, his fight, his mound presence especially.

He's one of the greatest competitors we've had in a short time here.

Eight and two-thirds innings to beat west virginia last




