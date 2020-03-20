Global  

How to Stay Safe From Coronavirus While Shopping for Groceries More people are eating homemade meals due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 spreads by human contact and can live on certain surfaces for days, so shopping can be risky.

Here's how to stay safe when going to the supermarket.

Make a concise list of what you need so you don't linger for longer than necessary.

Don't shop with elderly or immunosuppressed relatives.

Wipe down the shopping cart and your hands with a sanitizing wipe.

Don't hoard goods, it makes it harder for others to feed their families.

Wash your hands for 20 seconds when you get home.

