Stay at home warning! Man in Peru warns everyone to stay in to avoid coronavirus

A man dressed in a hazmat suit warns everyone in Lima, Peru, if they feel sick, is coughing, or in any way ill, to stay inside and do not go out on Friday morning (March 20).

President Martín Vizcarra’s declaration Sunday night of a 15-day nationwide state of emergency and border closure became effective at the end of the next day.

Peru has confirmed 71 cases of those infected with COVID-19.

"Attention, this virus is transmitted through the air, the eyes, the nose, the mouth, it's completely contagious," the man said in Spanish.