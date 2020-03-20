|
Second Death In Broward Is State's Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb
|
Florida has reached more than 500 COVID-19 cases across the state, and the death toll now stands at 10 with the passing of another person in Broward County.
|
|
|
|
