Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Second Death In Broward Is State's Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb

Second Death In Broward Is State's Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:41s - Published < > Embed
Second Death In Broward Is State's Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb

Second Death In Broward Is State's Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb

Florida has reached more than 500 COVID-19 cases across the state, and the death toll now stands at 10 with the passing of another person in Broward County.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Broward Is State’s Tenth Overall As Numbers Climb

Florida has reached more than 500 COVID-19 cases across the state, and the death toll now stands at...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Whoisjaiden

JaidenRockstarr RT @CBSMiami: #Florida has reached more than 500 #COVID19 cases across the state, and the death toll now stands at 10 with the passing of a… 4 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami #Florida has reached more than 500 #COVID19 cases across the state, and the death toll now stands at 10 with the pa… https://t.co/Kzz19UoTH6 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lane County investigates COVID-19 cases, death [Video]

Lane County investigates COVID-19 cases, death

Officials are investigating the two known cases of coronavirus in Lane County, one of which resulted in the state's second death related to the virus.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Broward Assisted Living Facility Working With Health Dept., CDC After Coronavirus Death [Video]

Broward Assisted Living Facility Working With Health Dept., CDC After Coronavirus Death

A Fort Lauderdale assisted living facility is working with the state's health department and the Centers for Disease Control after one of its residents, 77-year-old Richard Curren, died from the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.