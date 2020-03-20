6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:44s - Published 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this lawrence RT @JapanToday: Tom Brady signs contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady announced Friday he… 15 minutes ago Japan Today News Tom Brady signs contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady announced Fr… https://t.co/YNvvYAxGPn 20 minutes ago Mike RT @BuccaneersComms: Buccaneers Sign Six-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady MORE: https://t.co/uF7X7NQ0S9 https://t.co/lGOWOgl6qr 1 hour ago Oscar Cavazos RT @LionsPR: The @Lions have acquired S Duron Harmon (@dharm32) via trade with the New England Patriots, pending a physical. Since 2015, t… 1 hour ago SportsDeaths NFL: Bill McPherson, age 88, coach 5-time SB Champion w San Fran 49ers https://t.co/Vpk24t6HBs 1 hour ago "Mason Saunders" Me, when #ChiefsKingdom continues to criticize Super Bowl Champion Brett Veach, this time for not resigning a back-… https://t.co/dzTl9abJkh 2 hours ago Phil Zera Since everyone is on the #Buccaneers train right now let’s take this moment to remember that the last time Tampa Ba… https://t.co/0RgbZwtM65 5 hours ago