Gov. Cuomo Ordering Non-Essential Workers To Stay Home

Gov. Cuomo Ordering Non-Essential Workers To Stay Home

CBS2's Tony Aiello reports on the latest restrictions Gov.

Cuomo has imposed in the coronavirus outbreak--including ordering all New Yorkers over age 70 to stay home.

New York Orders All Workers In Nonessential Businesses To Stay Home

New York Orders All Workers In Nonessential Businesses To Stay HomeWatch VideoOn Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all workers in nonessential businesses to...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesMarketWatch


NY Cuomo: Stay home!

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in nonessential businesses to stay home and...
USATODAY.com - Published


charlie21963535

charlie h RT @QuickTake: NEW YORK: "100% of the workforce must stay home." Governor Andrew Cuomo outlines new measures ordering non-business essenti… 8 minutes ago

JMGlachant

Jean-Michel Glachant RT @QuickTake: "100% of the workforce must stay home." New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outlines new measures ordering non-business essentia… 48 minutes ago

cbs46

CBS46 FYI: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gather… https://t.co/MPnXSow1s4 1 hour ago

victorriapayne

vic RT @emmafolts: Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering 100% of workers in non-essential services to stay home. Essential services include grocery sto… 2 hours ago

BuzzardMustard

Mr. Mustard Buzzard RT @WJTV: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide. htt… 3 hours ago


NY Gov. Cuomo [Video]

NY Gov. Cuomo

On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has made a bold move to stop the spread of CoronaVirus. Business Insider reports he will sign an executive order mandating all nonessential workers to work..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published
Gov. Cuomo Orders 'New York State On Pause' [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Orders 'New York State On Pause'

In a drastic step to combat the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential workers to stay home and remain indoors as much as possible.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 51:10Published
