WEB EXTRA: Governor Ron DeSantis Provides A Coronavirus Update now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 27:56s - Published WEB EXTRA: Governor Ron DeSantis Provides A Coronavirus Update Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Closes All Broward, Palm Beach Beaches, Movie Theaters, Gyms, To stem the spread of coronavirus, Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order that shutters...

cbs4.com - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this NJ RT @watanclub: WEB EXTRA: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Provides Coronavirus Update, 4 UF Students, 1 Death In Brow https://t.co/hDT2NQeROZ 3 days ago Watan Club WEB EXTRA: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Provides Coronavirus Update, 4 UF Students, 1 Death In Brow https://t.co/hDT2NQeROZ 3 days ago