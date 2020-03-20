Global  

How to Stay Safe From Coronavirus While Shopping for Groceries

How to Stay Safe From Coronavirus While Shopping for Groceries

How to Stay Safe From Coronavirus While Shopping for Groceries

How to Stay Safe From Coronavirus While Shopping for Groceries More people are eating homemade meals due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 spreads by human contact and can live on certain surfaces for days, so shopping can be risky.

Here's how to stay safe when going to the supermarket.

Make a concise list of what you need so you don't linger for longer than necessary.

Don't shop with elderly or immunosuppressed relatives.

Wipe down the shopping cart and your hands with a sanitizing wipe.

Don't hoard goods, it makes it harder for others to feed their families.

Wash your hands for 20 seconds when you get home.

