How to Stay Safe From Coronavirus While Shopping for Groceries More people are eating homemade meals due to the coronavirus.
COVID-19 spreads by human contact and can live on
certain surfaces for days, so shopping can be risky.
Here's how to stay safe when going to the supermarket.
Make a concise list of what you need so you
don't linger for longer than necessary.
Don't shop with elderly or immunosuppressed relatives.
Wipe down the shopping cart and your hands with a sanitizing wipe.
Don't hoard goods, it makes it harder for others to feed their families.
Wash your hands for 20 seconds when you get home.