British PM effectively closes UK

British PM effectively closes UK

British PM effectively closes UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to slow down the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.

Jillian Kitchener has more.

