shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chilly weekend ahead... WE'RE CATCHING A LITTLE BIT OFTHE SUN TRYING TO PEEK THROUGHTHE CLOUDS HERE.STORM CHASER OUR TEMPERATURESAROUND THE FREEZING MARK AT THISPOINT.THAT'S WHERE IT WILL BE UNTILABOUT SUNSET.THEN IT'S GOING TO START TO DROPINTO THE 20S, EVEN SOME TEENSFOR FOLKS.I THINK THEY'RE JUST DOINGCIRCLES AROUND THE STORM CHASER.THERE'S THAT NORTHERLY WIND.IT IS BREEZY.THOSE WINDS ARE FROM THE NORTHSO PULLING DOWN THAT COLDERCANADIAN AIR.NOT FEELING LIKE THE FIRST FULLDAY OF SPRING HERE.ADDING THAT CHILL TO THE AIR,WHILE TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE30S, FEELS LIKE 22 IN WAUKASHA,26 IS WHAT IT FEELS LIKE THISMILWAUKEE BECAUSE OF THE WIND.IT WILL CONTINUE TO STAY BREEZYTHE REST OF THE EVENING.THAT WIND WRAPPING AROUND HIGHPRESSURE.AS HIGH PRESSURE GETS CLOSER TOUS, THE WIND WILL CHANGE.THAT'S GONNA PUSH SOME CLOUDS INOFF THE LAKE AND BRING US ACHANCE FOR A FEW LAKE EFFECTTPHRUR REUS.WE COULD SEE THOSE AS EARLY AS11 THIS EVENING FROM MILWAUKEESOUTHWARD BUT MOST OF US WILLJUST BE PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLDWITH TEMPERATURES IN THE TEENSAWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN.ON YOUR SATURDAY, FOR THEWEEKEND, IT'S GOING TO BECHILLY.THERE'S A CHANCE WITH THANORTHEASTERLY.BY THE AFTERNOON, PARTLY CLOUDYSKIES AND JUST COLD.THE WIND IS GOING TO START TOCALM DOWN BY SATURDAY EVENING.GETTING TO YOUR SUNDAY, WINDSSTART TO CHANGE FROM THESOUTHEAST.SO THAT WILL KEEP US MOSTLYCLOUDY TO PARTLY CLOUDY ONSUNDAY.BUT WE ARE GOING TO SEETEMPERATURES START TO RESPONDWITH A LITTLE MORE OF ASOUTHERLY WIND.TONIGHT 22 IN MILWAUKEE, TEENSAWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN.GET TO YOUR WEEKEND.32 ONLY ON SATURDAY.COLDER THAN TODAY.NOT GOING TO BE AS BLUSTERYTODAY.FEW LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES.INCREASING CLOUDS, UP TO 40 FORA CHANCE AT SOME SNOW LATESUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY.GOT GOING TO BE SHOVELING THAT.HERE'S A LOOK AT THE SPRING LIKEWEATHER WE HAVE FOR NEXT WEEK.A CHANCE FOR RAIN COMES TUESDAYEVENING AND THURS





