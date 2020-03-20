Miami Dolphins Pledge $500,000 To Support Community During Coronavirus Outbreak 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:18s - Published Miami Dolphins Pledge $500,000 To Support Community During Coronavirus Outbreak The Miami Dolphins are stepping up to help the community during the unprecedented circumstances caused by the spread of coronavirus around the world.

Tweets about this Hear Our City📸 Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Pledge $500,000 to Support Elderly and Youth Impacted by COVID-19… https://t.co/TN4Y3ZXsNo 3 hours ago Yvette Marshall RT @sflcn: Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Pledge $500,000 to Support Elderly and Youth Impacted by COVID-19 https://t.co/rr6OUQlFef 6 hours ago John Evenson RT @CBS12: Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross announced Friday a pledge of $500,000 to help meet the critical needs for elderly and youth in… 7 hours ago WPEC CBS12 News Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross announced Friday a pledge of $500,000 to help meet the critical needs for elderly… https://t.co/4QW9Fnbcz3 7 hours ago SFLCN Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Pledge $500,000 to Support Elderly and Youth Impacted by COVID-19 https://t.co/rr6OUQlFef 9 hours ago