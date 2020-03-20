Miami Dolphins Pledge $500,000 To Support Community During Coronavirus Outbreak

Global  

The Miami Dolphins are stepping up to help the community during the unprecedented circumstances caused by the spread of coronavirus around the world.

Miami Open tennis canceled because of coronavirus outbreak

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Open tennis tournament that was scheduled to start later this month was...
Seattle Times - Published


Jackson Health Systems Imposes Visitor Restrictions [Video]

Jackson Health Systems Imposes Visitor Restrictions

Jackson Health Systems officials announced they are imposing visitor restrictions over coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
Miami Beach To Broaden Curfew [Video]

Miami Beach To Broaden Curfew

Miami Beach is closing hotels and motels in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and Miami Beach is going another step further by also expanding a curfew starting next week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published
