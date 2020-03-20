Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Hair Scare

Coronavirus Hair Scare

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Hair Scare

Coronavirus Hair Scare

Small businesses across the country are feeling the effects as the coronavirus spreads.

Hair salons and barbershops depend on their clients to keep their doors open and support their livelihood.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Hair Scare

Small businesses across the country are feeling the effects as the coronavirus spreads.

Hair salons and barbershops ádependá on their clients to keep their doors open and support their livelihood.

Our stephanie poole went to two local businesses today.

She joins us now in the studio.

Video in monitor aundrea, the stylist and barber i talked to say if they can't serve their customers, they can't make a living.

They hope they can keep the curling irons hot and the clippers buzzing.

" when it comes down to it, we're going to have to shut it down."

After 34 years of running salon 3 in houston, ruby lee lancaster is fearful her doors might soon be closing.

" it's slower, it's a- lot slower."

Lancaster says quite a few of her loyal clients have begun canceling their standing appointments.

" with my elderly shampoo and set ladies, which is normally friday mornings, none of them have come."

It's the same reality at warnick barbershop.

Gerald gray says fewer customers are coming in for a cut.

" i had never seen it like that before in all the years i've never seen that.

They have been cutting back a lot.

With the virus concerns different people come in and shop and i didn't know i though i might have to close."

Both lancaster and gray are taking extra precautions in light of covid-19.

They're wiping down and sanitizing their stations are key after every customer.

"we are in such close contact with people you know.

I'm just literally standing on top of her touching her hair.

We have the sign at the door to call us when they get here.

If we aren't finished with who we are doing they wait in the car and we will motion for them or text them to come on in."

Butt sots "disinfecting everything, keep my hands clean and do the best i can to stay away from it."

In the meantime, they hope their customers will continue to support them and all local businesses while they can.

"i'm just gonna let god take care of me.

He's bright me to it and he's going to bring me through it."

Monitor tag lancaster says salon 3 will be closed until march 27th.



Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo closing nail salons, barber shops amid coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is closing barber shops, nail and hair salons, and other personal care services...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NewsdayNYTimes.com


Coronavirus has some hairstylists making house calls: Your hair care questions answered

People are joking about the coronavirus effect on our hair color habit, but it's not funny for...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

browhatareudoin

shazy | leave me alone bro Fam, so my barber is finally back after going to Thailand during Christmas. Now I can’t get a haircut because of th… https://t.co/nnypsi66tF 2 days ago

GregDontGiveAnF

My fucks have all been wasted Watching the 2nd season of Altered Carbon with the Coronavirus scare like... Yoo I deserve a better sleeve anyway..… https://t.co/0JvZOkL5qE 5 days ago

hair_sanders

Bernie Sanders' Hair RT @jdawsey1: “They’re trying to scare everybody, from meetings, cancel the meetings, close the schools — you know, destroy the country. An… 5 days ago

Bigboy43B

Tommy Belmer My best Jack Nicholson hair, just gonna scare Coronavirus away from me. LOL Nice Saturday morning cardio workout!!… https://t.co/1NZEbbPHGe 6 days ago

KannanSharma

Subramanian Sharma Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now - Tomas Pueyo h/t to ⁦@s_kannan99⁩ “Don’t mean to scare all of you but when I rea… https://t.co/801aKQ7hul 1 week ago

theislandgyal

🕊 i can’t wait until this coronavirus scare is over so i can go to nyc, the hair salon, my lash tech, and the nail salon. this is crazy. 1 week ago

IamPhknGr8t

Stephon Jones Gave my barber hazard pay for cutting my hair during the Coronavirus scare of 2020 1 week ago

LiusNAtion

NAtion, nothing is sacred! @ACPKrabb Coronavirus scare, or not; it was a fun night. Met a new place, saw friendly faces, played Smash Duos wit… https://t.co/po7sGhtg3j 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cuomo Orders Small Businesses To Shut Down [Video]

Cuomo Orders Small Businesses To Shut Down

Small businesses such as hair and nail salons forced to shut down in NY amid coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:30Published
Coronavirus Closures Hitting Hair Salons Hard [Video]

Coronavirus Closures Hitting Hair Salons Hard

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:06Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.