Coronavirus Hair Scare

Small businesses across the country are feeling the effects as the coronavirus spreads.

Hair salons and barbershops ádependá on their clients to keep their doors open and support their livelihood.

the stylist and barber i talked to say if they can't serve their customers, they can't make a living.

They hope they can keep the curling irons hot and the clippers buzzing.

" when it comes down to it, we're going to have to shut it down."

After 34 years of running salon 3 in houston, ruby lee lancaster is fearful her doors might soon be closing.

" it's slower, it's a- lot slower."

Lancaster says quite a few of her loyal clients have begun canceling their standing appointments.

" with my elderly shampoo and set ladies, which is normally friday mornings, none of them have come."

It's the same reality at warnick barbershop.

Gerald gray says fewer customers are coming in for a cut.

" i had never seen it like that before in all the years i've never seen that.

They have been cutting back a lot.

With the virus concerns different people come in and shop and i didn't know i though i might have to close."

Both lancaster and gray are taking extra precautions in light of covid-19.

They're wiping down and sanitizing their stations are key after every customer.

"we are in such close contact with people you know.

I'm just literally standing on top of her touching her hair.

We have the sign at the door to call us when they get here.

If we aren't finished with who we are doing they wait in the car and we will motion for them or text them to come on in."

Butt sots "disinfecting everything, keep my hands clean and do the best i can to stay away from it."

In the meantime, they hope their customers will continue to support them and all local businesses while they can.

"i'm just gonna let god take care of me.

He's bright me to it and he's going to bring me through it."

Monitor tag lancaster says salon 3 will be closed until march 27th.