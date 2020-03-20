Coronavirus Testing Results

Results.

Here at the huntsville hospital's fever and flu clinic, patients with non-emergency flu like symptoms can show up and get tested for the flu...and some may be tested for the coronavirus if indicated by the exam.

Let's say you do get tested for the coronavirus, how long will it take to get your test results back?

It has to go to the clinical laboratory in montgomery and their turn around time once they start to process this has been between 24 to 72 hours, but closer to 24 and 48 at this moment and they are continuing to work.

I spoke with them and they will be working and have processed 7 days a week" but what happens to the specimens of patient's who are showing severe symptoms and are in the hospital?

Today dr. karen landers told me they try to test specimens from those patients first - if possible.

That's because those patients are isolated in a hospital room and could be exposing nurses and doctors to coronavirus.

She says all specimens are a priority, but getting the specimens of hospitalized patients out fast can limit the number of times hospital employees need to use their personal protective equipment, or ppe's.

Any time a hospital employee comes in contact with a potential coronavirus patient, they need to wear their personal protective equipment to limit contact to protect themselves.

Some specimens are sent to commercial labs.

Those labs have been reporting their specimen results to the alabama department of public health in about 4 hours.

Reporting live in hsv...sbwaay31ne ws