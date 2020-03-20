Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Testing Results

Coronavirus Testing Results

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Testing Results

Coronavirus Testing Results

WAAY 31's Shosh Bedrosian spoke with a doctor from the department of public health about the timeline for patients waiting to learn their results.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Testing Results

Results.

Here at the huntsville hospital's fever and flu clinic, patients with non-emergency flu like symptoms can show up and get tested for the flu...and some may be tested for the coronavirus if indicated by the exam.

Let's say you do get tested for the coronavirus, how long will it take to get your test results back?

It has to go to the clinical laboratory in montgomery and their turn around time once they start to process this has been between 24 to 72 hours, but closer to 24 and 48 at this moment and they are continuing to work.

I spoke with them and they will be working and have processed 7 days a week" but what happens to the specimens of patient's who are showing severe symptoms and are in the hospital?

Today dr. karen landers told me they try to test specimens from those patients first - if possible.

That's because those patients are isolated in a hospital room and could be exposing nurses and doctors to coronavirus.

She says all specimens are a priority, but getting the specimens of hospitalized patients out fast can limit the number of times hospital employees need to use their personal protective equipment, or ppe's.

Any time a hospital employee comes in contact with a potential coronavirus patient, they need to wear their personal protective equipment to limit contact to protect themselves.

Some specimens are sent to commercial labs.

Those labs have been reporting their specimen results to the alabama department of public health in about 4 hours.

Reporting live in hsv...sbwaay31ne ws




You Might Like


Tweets about this

micheal_olainn

Micheal OLainn #COVID19 we need lots more testing, faster results and faster isolation. https://t.co/4TBpcEVNaI 4 minutes ago

shivambarua0221

[email protected] RT @0ffice0ffRG: Dear Indians, Coronavirus testing in South Korea: 1. Drive to a testing station 2. Stay in your car 3. It takes less tha… 6 minutes ago

dr_madaan

Dr.Ramesh K.Madaan RT @kiranshaw: Researchers @UniofOxford have developed a rapid testing technology for #coronavirus that can give results in just 30 mins. T… 8 minutes ago

rajnishtaneja

Rajnish Taneja RT @NorbertElekes: Coronavirus testing in South Korea: 1. Drive to a testing station 2. Stay in your car 3. It takes less than 10 minutes… 9 minutes ago

revscottep

Scott Parrish @lourdesgnavarro It seems apparent things will get worse. We are way behind the curve due to incompetent leadership… https://t.co/tbSpw4a1ar 10 minutes ago

gaskinc

Caoi 🌙 RT @micheal_olainn: @SimonHarrisTD We need concrete action, wider deployment of testing, faster results and upgraded tracing. https://t.co/… 11 minutes ago

rosehayden121

Rosemarie Hayden @PCTheAuthor @IrishTimes @Lindamaherdub @jenoconnell @CormacKinsella @ucddublin Thanks for sharing Peter. I’m very… https://t.co/OWyjf815ID 12 minutes ago

trequartbeasta

Jamie ⚔️ 🐅 Burrow or we riot RT @PatrickStrud: One of the most important stories of the week. We know from HIV that testing is vital. Scientists have been saying this… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.