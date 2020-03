Woman with coronavirus tells everyone to stay at home

PUTTING ELECTIVE SURGERIES ONHOLD AT HOSPITALS ACROSS THSTATE.IT’S ON ALL OF OUR MINDS.WHAT IS IT REALLY LIKE FORPEOPLE WHO HAVE COVID-19?TONIGHT A FORT MYERS WOMANSPEAKS ONLY WITH FOX 4 ABOUTEVERYTHING FROM THE DIAGNOSIS TORECOVERY.FOUR IN YOUR CORNER’S RACHELLOYD IS SELF-ISOLATING BECAUSESHE HAS AN UNDERLYING CONDITONASTHMA.SHE FACETIMED EMILY ALVARADOFROM HOME AND JOINS US FROMTHERE WITH WHAT THEY TALKEDABOU’LLINTRO: EMILY WAS SO POSITIVWHAT STOOD OUT TO ME MOST ISTHAT SHE’S TELLING EVERYONE TONAME PEOPLE THEY KNOW WHO ARE ATRISKWHETHER IT’S YOUR GRANDMAOR YOUR MOM OR A FAMILY FRIENDWHO HAS HEART A OR LUNG PROBLEMSO YOU CAN STAY AT HOME ANDPROTECT EVERYONE.Rachel: First of all, how areyou feelingI’m actually doingpretty well.*coughs*DESPITE HAVING A COUGH THATWON’T QUIT EMILY ALVARADO ISSTAYING POSITIVE KNOWING SHE’SGOTTEN THROUGH THE WORST OF THECORONAVIRUSFour IV bags, I had chestmedication that they give tasthma patients who just hadasthma attacks, becausebreathing was so bad.SHE’S ONLY 24 YEARS OLD ANDOESN’T HAVE ANY HEART ORRESPIRATORY ISSUESBUT SHE STILLWASN’T SURPRISED WHEN DOCTORSTOLD HER SHE HAD COVID-19 LASTWEEK.Anytime anyone is ever remotelysick, I’m like, whelp, helloI’m going to get this.EMILY HAS LUPUS AN ILLNESS THATWEAKENS HER IMMUNE SYSTSHE GREW UP IN FORT MYERS AMOVED TO THE BRONX JUST A FEWWEEKS AGONEW YORK NOW HAS MORE THAN 4,000CASES STATEWIDESO SHE SAID SHEJOINED NEW YORKERS IN THEIRBIZARRE ATTEMPTS TO AVOID THEVIRUS ON THE TRAIN.You’d see people like huggingit, or trying not to touchwith their fingers.

That was me.I was just doing the most toprotect myself.BUT SHE SAYS NOTHING BEATSSTAYING AT HOME TO PROTECT THEONES YOU LOVE.Instead of saying only theimmune-compromised are at riskhere, I think if they say onlymy mom, "Becky" is at risk here,then maybe they would thinkdifferently about it.AND DOCTOR STAN HEADLY WHO’S ANATURAL HEALTH CONSULTANT ATCYPRESS PHARMACY SAYS THERE AREALSO THINGS WE ALL CAN DO TOPROTECT OURSELVES.Get good quality of sleep,hydrate, make sure that you’redrinking plenty of good water,green tea for example is aexcellent antioxidant, eathealthy and try to eliminatesugar.LLTAG: DOCTOR HEADLY ALSO SAYSPROBIOTICS LIKE YOGURT ARE GOODFOR YOUR LUNGS.

