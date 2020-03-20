Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man throws elaborate dinner party for his dogs

Man throws elaborate dinner party for his dogs

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Man throws elaborate dinner party for his dogs

Man throws elaborate dinner party for his dogs

Being stuck inside is no reason to quit indulging in the finer things — not even for a pup.

James Middleton, Kate Middleton’s younger brother, took to Instagram to show off the impressive dinner party he threw for his pets.

The 36-year-old uploaded two photos of his pups around a fully decorated table, waiting to eat their food off of ceramic plates.

And sitting politely with napkins around their necks.

“Socialising while social distancing Who wants to join?

#bestdinnerpartyever,” his caption reads.

According to People, Middleton often uses his Instagram account to discuss mental health and share how his dogs —.

Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel —help him cope with depression

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zantyzaye

santiago zapata RT @InTheKnow: Man throws elaborate ‘dinner party’ for his dogs https://t.co/3G8d5lKrzo 2 hours ago

InTheKnow

In The Know Man throws elaborate ‘dinner party’ for his dogs https://t.co/3G8d5lKrzo 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.