Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Richard Burr To Resign

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Richard Burr To Resign

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Richard Burr To Resign

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wants Sen.

Richard Burr to resign after selling up to $1.72 million in stocks.

According to Business Insider, Burr sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of stock before the market fell.

As Burr reassured the public the U.S. was prepared for the coronavirus he sold stock and benefited from the fear people have of the virus.

Burr serves as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and knew how bad the market would get.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Richard Burr To Resign

