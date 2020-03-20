Global  

Coronavirus extends tax filing deadline, relieving stress for many taxpayers

One of the biggest things we're seeing throughout the coronavirus outbreak is flexibility.

Parents pinch-hitting for teachers and businesses letting employees work from home.

Now, the federal government's getting in on the movement, extending the deadline to get your taxes done.

ERASING ALL THE GAINS SINCEPRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK OFFICE.ONE OF THE BIGGEST THINGS WE'RESEEING THROUGHOUT THIS OUTBREAKIS FLEXIBILITY, RIGHT?PARENTS PINCH HITTING FORTEACHERS, BUSINESSES LETTINGEMPLOYEES WORK FROM HOME AND NOWTHE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ISGETTING IN ON THAT MOVEMENT,EXTENDING THE DEADLINE TO GETYOUR TAXES DONE.MIKE BREAKS DOWN WHAT IT MEANSFOR YOU AND YOUR WALLET.



King County leaders ask Gov. Jay Inslee to delay property tax bills in hardship cases amid coronavirus pandemic

King County leaders have asked Gov. Jay Inslee to push back this spring's property tax deadline
Seattle Times - Published

Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is extending the filing deadline for some taxpayers
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com



Tax Day is moved to July 15th due to the Coronavirus outbreak

Tax Day is moved to July 15th due to the Coronavirus outbreak

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Tax Day is being moved to July 15th.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Tax Deadline Delayed To July 15th

Tax Deadline Delayed To July 15th

The federal government delays the national tax deadline from April 15th to July 15th amid coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
