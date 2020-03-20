Social distancing boot camp with neighbours in Ireland 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published Social distancing boot camp with neighbours in Ireland Neighbors in Newbridge, Ireland practiced a social distancing "boot camp" on Friday (March 20). 0

Neighbors in Newbridge, Ireland practiced a social distancing "boot camp" on Friday (March 20). "I organised a boot camp for my neighbours since the gym is closed and we are all stuck at home!" said the filmer.





