Gov. Walz: 'Shelter In Place' Order Possible

Gov. Walz: 'Shelter In Place' Order Possible

Gov. Walz: 'Shelter In Place' Order Possible

John Lauritsen shows us the progress the state is making -- and what new changes could soon take place (2:48).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 20, 2020

Oregon hospital leaders agreeable if 'shelter-in-place' is ordered

The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems Thursday said it would support a "shelter in...
bizjournals - Published

No shelter-in place order yet from Gov. Walz, but virus continues its Minnesota spread

Gov. Tim Walz didn't make a shelter-in-place order for Minnesota on Friday, as some expected he...
bizjournals - Published


Gov. Tony Evers: 'No plans' for shelter-in-place order in Wisconsin [Video]

Gov. Tony Evers: 'No plans' for shelter-in-place order in Wisconsin

At an afternoon news conference, Gov. Tony Evers said he did not have plans to issue a shelter-in-place order, a step some areas of the country have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Newsom orders statewide stay-at-home order [Video]

Gov. Newsom orders statewide stay-at-home order

Governor Newsom has issued a statewide shelter-in-place order.

