Mayor: Three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cincinnati

Mayor: Three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cincinnati

Mayor: Three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced Friday afternoon that there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, after a previous announcement by city officials led to confusion about the number.

Cincinnati Public Schools will close all 65 schools Monday

Cincinnati Public Schools will close all 65 schools in the district beginning March 16 – a day...
bizjournals - Published


