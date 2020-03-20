Republican stimulus proposal 'inadequate': Schumer

As measures taken to fight the coronavirus decimate the U.S. economy - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wanted a deal for an economic rescue plan by the end of Friday… but Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday said the $1 trillion proposed bill was skewed in favor of corporations.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) SENATE MINORITY LEADER, CHUCK SCHUMER, SAYING: “Senator McConnell has proposed what is now the third phase of legislation to confront the coronavirus.

We are all eager to work in a bipartisan way to quickly get another bill to the president's desk.

But at the moment, the McConnell bill is inadequate.

Leader McConnell's proposal does not do nearly enough to address the public health crisis in terms of hospitals, medical supplies, beds, doctors, nurses, measures to ensure that Americans can access and afford coronavirus treatment.

The bottom line is very simple: if we don't deal with the health crisis, nothing we do will make the economy any better.” The bill includes $208 billion for industries.

A key plank of the legislation is also a direct payment of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples below a certain income threshold, along with $500 for each child in the family, a Senate Finance Committee statement said.