Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Giving back to the community in times of uncertainty

Giving back to the community in times of uncertainty

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Giving back to the community in times of uncertainty

Giving back to the community in times of uncertainty

A number of local non-profits, churches, and our local community are getting a helping hand thanks to the Scarlet Pearl Casino.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Giving back to the community in times of uncertainty

Lucedale, ms 39452 phone: 601-- 766-3577- - a number of local non- profits,- churches and- our local community are getting- a helping hand thanks to- the scarlet pearl casino.

- news 25's toni miles takes us t- the d'iberville casino to show- us how the scarlet pearl, as- always, going above and - beyond - investing in our south- mississippi community.- quick!!

- - &lt; nats: chef anthony: " that's good.

Stop!"> on a typical work day you'd fin- executive chef anthony- rametta preparing and overseein- food at one of the- scarlet pearl casino's- restaurants, but with the - casino-wide shut down due to th- coronavirus, he, and fellow - employees, are putting other- - - - skills to work... &lt;nats>- loading up food donations - lot- of them - for worthy causes.- this batch is going to provide- free meals for kids at the- canopy child advocacy center's- - - - two locations-in gulfport and - pascagoula.

- krystle hilliard, program - director at canopy child- advocacy center of- south mississippi: " this truly is a very good time for us to - reach out to those- families, parents who are not - working at this time.

It's just- - - - a hardship on them.

We want to- make sure we are there to - provide this service, and like - said, we are so - thankful for the scarlet pearl- for giving us this donation."

Toni miles, news 25: " next in line-the mount olive lodge to - feed kids in gulfport."

Quentin lyles, mount olive lodg- #83: " the plan is to feed the kids healthy kids - monday through friday from 11:3- am to 1 p.m.

Right at our lodge- - - - at 8280 alabama avenue right- there in the north gulfport - community at mount olive lodge - 83."

&lt; splice> quentin lyles, mount olive lodge #83: " the kids are used to- normally eating that school - lunch.

With them not having tha- we saw a need in our- community to feed our kids in - our community because they may- not be able to make it to - schools, because they're not- close enough to walk, so we - decided to put- somehtig right there in the - neighborhood for the kids to- have a good healthy lunch."

On top of these donations, 300- meals were served at infinity - church in d'iberville friday at- lunch time... - the scarlet pearl has been- distributing food and - donations throughout our- community for the past week...a- task chef anthony and others ar- more than happy to- carry out.- chef anthony rametta, scarlet - pearl casino executive chef: " it's a family - atmosphere-the ownership and th- executive team, they've really- shown - that we are family.

That means - lot to us.

We're going to do- anything we can for - them and the community.

They're- big advocates of the family, th- community.- if it wasn't for the community,- we wouldn't want to be here to- begin with.

We- really just want to push that - and be part of that."

In d'iberville, toni miles, new- 25.

-




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaptopCoffee

LaptopCoffee 🏳️‍🌈🖤💜💛 RT @Linkz_VR: LIVE!! It's 🎉Freebie Friday 🎉 !! Sharing the love and giving back to my AWESOME community tonight! Pop on in for multipl… 30 minutes ago

Linkz_VR

Linkz LIVE!! It's 🎉Freebie Friday 🎉 !! Sharing the love and giving back to my AWESOME community tonight! Pop on in f… https://t.co/TFnuGUGeMR 34 minutes ago

AditeeSinghi

Aditee Singhi RT @dimensionmedia: Hey #WordPress folks: I'm on the lookout for companies giving back to the WP community during these stressful times. Ar… 1 hour ago

AfDeRose

Anthony DeRose Well done! This is truly an great example of local business giving back to the community during these trying times… https://t.co/nE0pus0a8x 4 hours ago

EduCode_Academy

EduCode @BillGates @support_a_teach @khanacademy As our way of giving back to the community, we have given full access to o… https://t.co/JhTU6nOLWT 7 hours ago

Zeotakugamer

Ze 🖤 Even though I haven't won anything it still brightens my day to see @pulte helping out the community by giving back… https://t.co/hdVmHNHtWJ 9 hours ago

ItsJubbly

Chubbly- @MrAppieGamingFN Big respect for giving something back to the community, I have a lot of respect for the gaming com… https://t.co/zyBmvbc7DD 10 hours ago

nancyc4

Nancy Rice RT @wbkotv: Lost River Pizza Co. is giving away 10 free pizzas per day to members of the Bowling Green community who may be struggling duri… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.