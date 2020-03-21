Coronavirus: Complaint Alleges Feinstein, GOP Senators Possibly Violated Insider Trading Laws

A nonpartisan group is calling for federal regulators to investigate California Senator Dianne Feinstein and other U.S. lawmakers.



Recent related videos from verified sources Reports GOP senators dumped stock spark calls to resign



Two Republican senators faced calls to resign on Friday over media reports they sold substantial amounts of stock before the global coronavirus-induced market meltdown after receiving private briefings.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00 Published 7 hours ago Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Calls on Senator Richard Burr to Resign After He Dumped Stock Following Coronavirus Briefings



Fox News’ Tucker Carlson calls on Republican Senator Richard Burr to explain his stock dump after being briefed on coronavirus or to resign. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:27 Published 11 hours ago