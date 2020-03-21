Tom Brady posted.a photo on Instagram Friday showing him officially signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s okay Tampa Bay, you can stop holding your breath now. Tom Brady is officially the starting...

98.5 The Sports Hub Felger & Mazz: Tom Brady Officially Signs with the Buccaneers and the Final Word (Hour 4) https://t.co/fchKWURDVh @felgerandmazz 1 hour ago

ANDREW☘️ RT @985TheSportsHub : Felger & Mazz: Tom Brady Officially Signs with the Buccaneers and the Final Word (Hour 4) https://t.co/fchKWURDVh @fel … 1 hour ago

ALL TMZ NEWS RT @TMZ_Sports : Tom Brady Officially Signs With Buccaneers, 'Excited, Humble And Hungry' https://t.co/HutUStSijP 42 minutes ago