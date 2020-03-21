Global  

El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch

The El Paso Sheriff's Office has confirmed that human remains found in Florida have been "tentatively identified" as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who went missing from the Colorado Springs area on Jan.

27.

Remains of missing Colorado boy found in Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a...
Seattle Times - Published


Remains Of Murdered Colorado Boy Gannon Stauch Found In Florida [Video]

Remains Of Murdered Colorado Boy Gannon Stauch Found In Florida

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that the remains of Gannon Stauch have been found in Florida.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:31Published
The El Paso Sheriff&apos;s Office has confirmed that human remains found in Florida have been &quot;tentatively identified&quot; as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who went missing from the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:15Published
