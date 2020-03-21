Global  

30 soldiers from Ohio National Guard to help Akron Canton Regional Foodbank

30 soldiers from Ohio National Guard to help Akron Canton Regional Foodbank

30 soldiers from Ohio National Guard to help Akron Canton Regional Foodbank

Following an order by Governor Mike DeWine, about 300 soldiers from the Ohio National Guard will be deployed to food banks throughout the state next week, including 30 heading to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.

