Church Coronavirus Outreach

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
0
Stepping in to help those especially hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

News 12's emily cassulo is still self quarantined in south florida, after getting off a cruise ship.

She joins us now live with how one group in palm beach county, is helping to spread some positivity during a difficult time for many.

Emily?

Yeah, kay, the one good thing about a serious event going on like this, is that it brings people together.

My grandma just told me over the phone she had two neighbors knock on her door this week, offering to help her.

Churches are also giving back to the community.

Staff members with the megachurch, christ fellowship, spent some time yesterday sorting and bagging food and cleaning supplies from the non-profit, convoy of hope.

The church is sending all of these bags to several communities throughout south florida.

Christ fellowship is also providing hundreds of care kits to those working in hospital emergency rooms. they plan to deliver even more care kits in the coming weeks.

The church is even giving supplies to single parents and the elderly during the outbreak.

Convoy of hope continues to provide relief supplies to those affected by the coronavirus nationwide.

If you'd like to donate, we have to link on our website, wdef dot com.

Reporting live from palm beach county, florida, emily cassulo, news 12 now.

