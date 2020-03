COVID-19 crowd restrictions ruin wedding plans 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:49s - Published COVID-19 crowd restrictions ruin wedding plans 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 crowd restrictions ruin wedding plans THEIR LIVES HASNOW TURNED INTOSOMETHING MUCHMOREDISAPPOINTING, ASMANY LOCALBRIDES CANCELAND POSTPONETHEIR WEDDINGSBECAUSE OFCOVID-19.REPORTER RUTAULCINAITE SPOKETO SOME BRIDESON HOW MUCHPLANNING ANDMONEY HAS GONEOUT THE WINDOW,AND HOW LOCALVENDORS AREALSO FEELING THEBURN.DANNY SCHNEIDERAND MARGARETDEMPSEY GOTENGAGED LASTYEAR.THEIR WEDDINGDATE, SET FOR MAY30TH.BUT NOTANYMORE."WE BOTH WENTAHEAD A COUPLEWEEKS AGO ANDCANCELED OURBACHELOR ANDBACHELLORETEPARTIES AND IDON'T KNOW IF ATTHIS POINT WE'LLHAVE THEM.YOU KNOW THAT'SKIND OF THE LEASTOF OUR WORRIESAT THIS POINT."THEIR MAINWORRY IS WHENTO RESCHEDULETHEIR ALREADYPLANNED WEDDINGAMID COVID-19."WE DO HAVE A LOTOF FAMILYMEMBERS ANDFRIENDS COMINGIN FROM OUT OFTOWN.WE DO HAVE A FAIRNUMBER THATWOULD BECONSIDEREDVULNERABLE SOWE DON'T WANTTHEM TO MAKETHAT DECISION ATTH IS POINT." AS ITTURNS OUT, MANYLOCAL BRIDES AREDEALING WITH THESAME ISSUE."I JUST DON'T EVENKNOW.AT THIS POINT IDON'T EVEN KNOWWHAT TO DO."KATHERINEGOODWIN STILLHAS HER WEDDINGSCHEDULED FORJUNE 20TH, BUTWITH HOW RAPIDLYTHE VIRUS ISCHANGING, ISN'TSURE IF IT WILL GOAS PLANNED.'I'M 30 YEARS OLD.MY ENTIRE LIFEI'VE DREAMED OF AWEDDING AND I'VEWORKED SO HARDOVER THE PASTYEAR TO PUT THATTOGETHER ANDWHILE IACNOWLEDGETHAT THERE'S WAYMPORE IMPORTANTTHINGS RIGHTNOW, IT JUSTHURTS."DEPOSITS ARE IN,THE INVITATIONSARE MADE.BUT FOR NOW ANDWHO KNOWS FORHOW LONG, NOLARGE CROWDS...AND NO DREAMWEDDING."IT'S PRETTY SADTO BE IN HERE."KORINNE LOPEZ ISFEELINGHOPELESS ASBOXES FULL OFDECORATIONS SITUNUSED.SHE'SRESCHEDULINGHER WEDDINGFROM APRIL 4TH TOMAY 10TH, BUT SHEKNOWS IT WON'TBE THE SAME."IT'S HARD TOTHINK POSITIVEWHEN LITERALLYALL YOU'VE BEENPLANNING FORTHIS ENTIRE YEAR,YOU'LL JUSTNEVER GET TO SEEIT PLAY OUT." ANDLOCAL WEDDINGVENUES AREFEELING THE BURNTOO."ALL OF OURSOURCES OFINCOME RELY ONEITHER BIGPARTIES ORPERSON TOPERSONCONTACT." BUTTHEY TOO ARETRYING TO HELPCOUPLES AS MUCHAS THEY CANWITHOUT GOINGUNDERTHEMSELVES."WE'RE TRYING TOBE AS FLEXIBLEWITH ALL OF OURCLIENTS AS WEPOSSIBLY CAN.NOBODY WANTS TOBE GOINGTHROUGH THISAND WE'RE ALLKIND OF GOINGTHROUGH THISTOGETHER." ANDTHEY ARE GOINGTHROUGH ITTOGETHER,HALTING PLANSFOR CHILDREN,HALTINGINVITATIONS,HALTING ALIFELONGDREAM...FOR NOW.REPORTING INOMAHA, RUTAULCINAITE, 3NN.WE WISH THOSECOUPLES THEBEST OF LUCK.





